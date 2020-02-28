Today is definitely shaping up to be the best day of the week! Go sit on a patio, or go on a hike, whatever it takes to enjoy this sunshine! And yes. It is still February! Temperatures today are set to sky rocket into the high 50's. Overnight we will drop into the mid 30's with unsettled weather moving in.
Right now, models are indicating the band will push in around midnight. It looks like it will be rain here in Spokane and snow in the mountains. As per usual, it will be all about timing and temperatures so mixed precipitation is possible for the valley floors. The band looks to move pretty quickly east. By the time you are waking up it is likely we will just be seeing spotty showers across the Inland Northwest. We will look for a return to partly sunny skies. Breezy conditions are expected to arrive with this system as well. We could see gusts Saturday around 25mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.