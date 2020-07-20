LONG LAKE, Wash. -"She just became a large part of my life really quickly, she was my best friend," said Felisha Custer, best friend of Chantel Hendrix.
Custer told KHQ that 16-year-old, Hendrix was jet skiing with her family on Sunday, July 19, when her jet ski stopped working, family members on another jet ski close behind couldn't stop fast enough and hit Hendrix's jet ski that she and her 5-year-old sister was on.
Hendrix died on impact.
Her 5-year-old sister, was life-flighted to Sacred Heart with serious injuries.
Less than 24 hours after hearing the news that she had lost her best friend, Custer said she is complete disbelief that she is really gone.
"It doesn't make sense; it's not real yet, because she was here 24 hours ago, she was fine she was there, she was ok," Custer said.
As she remembers Hendrix, she said that she liked building computers and loved all kinds of art, such as pottery and graffiti art.
Custer also described her as someone that made everyone feel safe.
"She was kind-hearted, she was open-minded, just everything that you could want in a person," Custer said.
The Stevens County Sherriff's Office is currently investigating the accident.
