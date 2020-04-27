SPOKANE, Wash. - WestCoast Entertainment has announced its 2020-21 lineup for the STCU "Best of Broadway" series, including the Spokane premiere of "Hamilton" for four weeks next year.
Hamilton will make its Spokane debut at the First Interstate Center for the Arts from April 13-May 9, 2021. Hamilton has won 11 Tony Awards, including best musical.
Other performances on the lineup include:
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - November 14-15, 2020
- Anastasia - December 22-27, 2020
- Cats - January 12-17, 2021
- Come from Away - February 16-21, 2021
- Fiddler on the Roof - May 18-23, 2021
Ticket information is available here.
