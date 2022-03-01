Best of Broadway season lineup announced for 2022-23

SPOKANE, Wash. - The 2022-23 Best of Broadway season at the First Interstate Center for the Arts has been announced.
THE LINEUP:
- July 5-10: "Hadestown"
- Sept. 20-25: "Hairspray"
- Jan. 17 (2023): "Ain't Too Proud"
- March. 14-19 (2023): Dear Evan Hansen"
- June 27-July 2 (2023): "Aladdin"
On top of these shows, additional special engagements will be announced in the spring.
WHEN TO GET TICKETS:
- Season ticket renewals: March 1-April 8
- New season ticket purchases: March 4
- Single ticker pre-sale for season ticket holders: April 14-24
- Single ticket pre-sale: April 25-28
- Single tickets on sale to general public: April 29