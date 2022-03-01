Best of Broadway season lineup announced for 2022-23
Michael Sedlacek via WestCoast Entertainment

SPOKANE, Wash. - The 2022-23 Best of Broadway season at the First Interstate Center for the Arts has been announced.

THE LINEUP:

  • July 5-10: "Hadestown"
  • Sept. 20-25: "Hairspray"
  • Jan. 17 (2023): "Ain't Too Proud"
  • March. 14-19 (2023): Dear Evan Hansen"
  • June 27-July 2 (2023): "Aladdin"

On top of these shows, additional special engagements will be announced in the spring.

WHEN TO GET TICKETS:

  • Season ticket renewals: March 1-April 8
  • New season ticket purchases: March 4
  • Single ticker pre-sale for season ticket holders: April 14-24
  • Single ticket pre-sale: April 25-28
  • Single tickets on sale to general public: April 29

