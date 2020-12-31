SPOKANE, Wash. -- When the pandemic hit the U.S. in early 2020, many distilleries around the country rushed to produce hand sanitizer after local stores saw major shortages. However, it turns out that move ended up drawing a hefty fee from the FDA.
Over 800 distilleries around the U.S. began temporarily producing hand sanitizer when the pandemic began, and now the Food and Drug Administration says those distilleries have to pay a fee of $14,060 as a part of the newly established "OTC monograph drug user fee program".
On top of the initial fee, distilleries will also be responsible for a $9,373 Contract Manufacturing Organization Facility Fee. The fees are due by February 11, 2021, giving the distilleries just over one month to hand over the cash.
One of those distilleries who jumped at the opportunity to help the community was Dry Fly Distillery in Spokane. The local business announced on Instagram that they had been hit with a $14,060 fine from the FDA, saying it was the "best unexpected $14,060 we've ever spent for the community."
Dry Fly says though that in true Spokane fashion, people are already reaching out asking for ways to help. The distillery responded saying, "you have all done enough for us this year, and we would love to see you turn around and give local bars and restaurants your business!"
Businesses are now urging the FDA to waive the fee associated with making the hand sanitizer.
