SPOKANE, Wash. — Bethlehem Slavic Church in Spokane organized an effort to collect a variety of much-needed items from the community to aid Ukrainians caught in the assault on their country, shipping out over 150 boxes to the region over the course of last week. Around 85% of Bethlehem Slavic Church's congregation is made up of people who immigrated to Spokane from Ukraine, so it was important for them to help out where they could.
The event saw great success, and they've continued to receive small donations. The church has decided to expand and keep the momentum going while preparing another batch of care packages to send.
And so, Dmitry Grishko and Andrey Kukharchyshyn began thinking of ways to get the word out: Ukrainians need help, and Bethlehem Slavic Church is eager to do their part to provide help.
But they need the community to pitch in with donations to ship over to Ukraine, primarily to families directly impacted and in the hot zones across central and eastern Ukraine. New items they're looking for include:
- shoes
- hats
- gloves
- socks
- adult & kids clothing
- thermal clothing**
- hand warmers
- non-liquid toiletries
- toothpaste/toothbrushes
- first aid items
- diapers**
- dry baby food
- freeze dried food/MREs
- sleeping bags
- flashlights
- two-way radios (no cell service there)
Any canned food or liquid items are discouraged, as it greatly increases the cost of shipping. Diapers and thermal clothing, however, are sorely needed. The weather in Ukraine is still rather cold, and many areas are without heat.
They are also accepting monetary donations to fund the shipping costs and to send directly to humanitarian organizations in Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnipro, where conflict has hit the hardest. Donation receipts can be provided for all contributions, and used for tax write-off purposes. Any checks can be made out to Bethlehem Slavic Church and reference Ukraine Donation.
Donations can be dropped off at the front entrance on Wednesday and Friday evenings, or anytime Saturday at:
302 W. Augusta Ave.
Spokane, WA 99205
For any questions or to arrange a different drop off time, email the Church at bsc700@gmail.com.
Unable to spare anything, but still want to help? You can help by packaging boxes on Saturday, March 12.
To those able to lend a hand, Grishko says, "Thank you for your prayers and support! 'The generous will themselves be blessed, as they share food with the poor.' Proverbs 22:9."