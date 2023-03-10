SPOKANE, Wash. – City Council Woman Betsy Wilkerson formally announced her campaign for Spokane City Council President Friday morning to a room of supporters at the Carl Maxey Center.
Her declaration followed current Council President Breann Beggs' announcement he would not run for re-election.
"I’m a community leader, council member, small business owner and a grandmother," Wilkerson said, "and I’m running for Council President because our city deserves leadership that listens."
According to a release from her campaign, Wilkerson would be the first woman and first person of color elected Spokane Council President.
She previously made history when she was first appointed to the city council in 2020, which made her the first African American member of the council in nearly two decades.
Wilkerson will face at least one other candidate in the race. Spokane businesswoman Kim Plese announced her run for Council President in February.