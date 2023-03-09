SPOKANE, Wash. – A day before City Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson and Council President Breen Beggs are set to deliver a "special announcement," Wilkerson's campaign website appears to have leaked the big news.
Thursday evening, link previews for BetsyWilkerson.com displayed a banner that read "Betsy Wilkerson for Council President | Leadership that Listens," however by 10 p.m., her campaign website was shut down.
Earlier this week, Wilkerson's campaign announced she and Beggs would be making an announcement about the future of Spokane on Friday at the Carl Maxey Center.
When asked via text about the apparent leak, Wilkerson reiterated she would be making an announcement on Friday.
Wilkerson was appointed to a vacant council seat in 2020, making her the first African American member of the council in nearly two decades. She won reelection in an uncontested race in 2021.
Wilkerson isn't the first candidate to announce a run for the position. Spokane businesswoman Kim Plese announced her run for Council President in February.