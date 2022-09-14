PONDERAY, Idaho - Better Together Animal Alliance (BTAA) will waive adoption fees for adult animals Sept. 16-25 in an effort to encourage people to adopt their next pet.
The adoption event will be possible thanks to a partnership between BTAA and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS), a leading animal welfare organization.
“Thanks to the generosity and support of (BFAS), we’ll be able to waive adoption fees again for adult animals at BTAA,” said Devin Laundrie, BTAA operations director. “We have so many fantastic dogs and cats that would make great additions to any household. We need people to come in and adopt. We need help getting these wonderful pets back into homes."
Recent data released by (BFAS) showed that shelters around the nation have seen an increase in animal intake and a decrease in pet adoptions. This has become a crisis in the animal welfare community, where many shelters are over capacity. BTAA is experiencing an increase in adult animals arriving at their animal care center and staying for more extended periods of time.
"There is a growing shelter crisis across the country and the animal welfare community won’t just sit by,” said Julie Castle, CEO of BFAS. "In fact, it’s quite the opposite. We’re joining forces with our vast network of shelters and rescues across the country to host our third national adoption event since May to incentivize people to get out and adopt.”
Due to recent problems such as staffing shortages, and housing instability, among other challenges, the time is now to help save lives by adopting a pet.
“We have proof that national promotions like the first two adoption weekends we did in May and July work,” said Castle. “Our July event saw close to 10,000 animals adopted in a three-day period.”
That’s why BTAA will participate in the National Adoption Event. “There are many factors contributing to our increased dog and cat population in the care center,” Laundrie said. “We are seeing financial, health, and housing instabilities play out in our community. People are having to make hard choices to surrender their loved pets. Our goal is to keep pets out of cages. We do our best to provide a comfortable environment, but it isn’t the same as a home."
BTAA’s animal care center is located at 870 Kootenai Cutoff Road in Ponderay and is open from noon to 4:30 daily.