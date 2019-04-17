Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' documentary released on Netflix

The "Beyhive" is buzzing.
A documentary on Beyoncé is available on Netflix Wednesday.
The film, called "Homecoming," focuses on the singer's 2018 performance at Coachella.
During that show, Beyoncé paid homage to historically black colleges and universities in the U.S.
"Homecoming" also includes interviews and candid, behind-the-scenes footage. Beyoncé wrote, produced, and directed the film.
The documentary wasn't the only thing released Wednesday. Beyoncé also dropped "Homecoming: The Live Album" on Jay-Z's streaming service, Tidal.