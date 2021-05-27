SPOKANE, Wash. - Bishop Thomas Daily announced Wednesday that members of the Diocese of Spokane will be obligated to attend in-person Mass again.
Daly said this decision came after meeting with the priest council, the bishops of the northwest and reviewing the latest CDC guidelines.
"With widespread access to vaccine and a resulting drop in hospitalizations, we have moved beyond the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic," Daly said.
Right now, 71 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane County.
Daly said people who have a serious reason are exempt from the obligation to attend in-person Mass.
"This includes people who continue to have significant fear of contracting COVID-19 as well as those who are ill, living with significant health risk factors, or those who provide care for another individual who has serious health challenges," Daly said.
Several parishes will continue to broadcast Sunday Mass. Daly said this is to benefit people who are sick, homebound, imprisoned or people who are unable to attend in person.
"For those able to attend, such broadcasts do not fulfill the obligation to attend Sunday Mass or other Holy Days," Daly said.