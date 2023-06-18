GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Beyond Wonderland said in a Facebook post, they will be canceling the Sunday's festival in response to Saturday night's shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater campground that left two people dead and three more injured including the suspected shooter.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit will be investigating the shooting.
Information about the shooting victims will not be available until the investigation is complete, and the victims' families have been notified.
Information about the shooter won't be available pending the investigation.
GCSO says concert staff will be taking care of and assisting campers who were displaced by the crime scene.
According to Grant County Public Information Officer, Kyle Foreman, deputies responded to reports of an active shooter near the Gorge Amphitheatre campgrounds around 8:25 p.m. on June 17.
During the law enforcement response an officer involved shooting incident occurred. Police were able to detain the shooter and there is no ongoing threat to the venue.
This shooting remains under investigation.