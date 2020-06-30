SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Members of a Spokane bicycle club are prepping to take on the "Everest Challenge," ascending Mt. Spokane multiple times later this week in support of a local charity.
On Friday, July 3, Team ODZ Spokane members Ryan Kettleson and Ty Driskel will attempt the challenge "everesting" Mt. Spokane 10.5 times, equivalent to a total of 29,029 vertical feet and the height of Mt. Everest.
The ride will start at 6:30 a.m. Friday and is expected to take between 14-17 hours to complete.
Team ODZ is accepting donations towards of the Ronald McDonald House of Charities of the Inland Northwest, shooting for a goal of raising at least $2,902.90 or one penny per vertical feet.
During the challenge, additional Team ODZ members will join Kettleson and Driskel and show support for them riding a few laps at their side throughout the day.
As of Tuesday morning, Team ODZ is about halfway to meeting its goal, with over $1,300 raised as of 6 a.m. The money raised from the Everest Challenge will go towards the make-a-home program at RMHC INW to provide necessities needed to make a home away from home for current families.
"Knowing RMHC INW is there, brings our team a bigger purpose and we are happy to offer our support," a Team ODZ member said.
