The suspected driver of a dump truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon was located, according to Washington State Patrol.

MEAD, Wash. - One person is dead following a hit-and-rush crash in Mead Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), 19-year-old Kenneth Brandenburg was riding his bike eastbound on the westbound side on SR 206 around 2:00 p.m. As Brandenburg was riding, a driver turned right onto SR 206 from a private lot hitting Brandenburg.

WSP says the driver continued on, but later returned to the scene. We don't know if the driver is facing any charges at this time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

