POST FALLS, Idaho - A man was hospitalized after a car struck him on his bicycle in Post Falls Monday evening.
Idaho State Police says around 7:20 p.m. 69-year-old Terrance Jager of Post Falls was traveling northbound across Seltice Way on a bicycle when he was struck by a Volvo S60. The driver of the Volvo, 56-year-old Richard Bell of Post Falls, had been traveling westbound on Seltice Way.
Jager was transported by ambulance to Kootenai Health. ISP says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
Bell was wearing a seat belt. The westbound lanes of Seltice Way were closed for about two hours.
The incident remains under investigation.