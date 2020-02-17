SPOKANE, Wash. - A bicyclist was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a car Monday morning.
Police tell KHQ a man on his bicycle was struck by a car leaving Camp Chevrolet in the area of Ruby St. and Montgomery Ave.
The bicyclist was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver was cited for failure to yield.
A lane closure is causing some traffic delays in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.