Police lights

https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/

 Photo: Pixabay via MGN

SPOKANE, Wash. - A bicyclist was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a car Monday morning. 

Police tell KHQ a man on his bicycle was struck by a car leaving Camp Chevrolet in the area of Ruby St. and Montgomery Ave. 

The bicyclist was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The driver was cited for failure to yield. 

A lane closure is causing some traffic delays in the area.

