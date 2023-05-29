SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A bicyclist was killed Saturday morning after being hit by a semi-truck on a rural road in Spokane County.
The collision happened around 10:55 a.m. on N. Wood Road at W. Four Mound Road, about 15 miles northwest of Spokane, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the truck driver and the bicyclist were both heading south on North Wood Road when the bicyclist signaled a left turn and started to turn onto West Four Mound Road. The truck driver tried to pass the bicyclist on the left but could not stop in time and struck him.
The bicyclist, an adult man, died at the scene. The truck driver, also an adult man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
The sheriff's office said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. No charges have been filed yet.
The Spokane Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the bicyclist and the cause and manner of death later.