SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle in north Spokane.
According to a tweet from police, the collision occurred at the intersection of Nevada Street and Everette Avenue and there may be life-threatening injuries.
People are asked to avoid the area and chose alternate routes for their commutes. Nevada is closed in both directions between Sanson and Crown during the investigation.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.