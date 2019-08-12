SPOKANE, Wash. - Shocking surveillance video obtained by KHQ shows a man on a motorized bike get hit by a car in Spokane's Hillyard neighborhood.
The accident happened at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 11, at the intersection of Regal Street and Cleveland Avenue.
Police say the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and that his helmet saved his life.
The bicyclist was also cited for failure to yield at an uncontrolled intersection.
But the intersection in question is one that we've done stories on in the past.
Ken Kautz, whose surveillance cameras captured the whole incident, says this is incident is the tip of the iceberg.
"My neighbors fence got ran through, people have driven through my front yard," Kautz said, "there are more near misses than I can count."
"I hear tires screeching all the time because people are locking up their brakes to avoid getting in an accident," Kautz said.
Kautz and his neighbors have taken matters into their own hands by adding signs that read "drive like your kids live here" but what they really hope for is a stop sign from the city so that these incidents don't keep occurring.
Marlene Feist with the City of Spokane said there are not current plans to make changes to the traffic control at that particular intersection.
"This is an intersection of two residential streets, with relatively low traffic volumes," Feist said in an email. "Motorists are supposed to yield to the motorist who reaches the intersection first. Vehicles that arrive at the same time yield to the vehicle on the right."
"We have many, many intersections that function this way," Feist continued. "Ultimately, we need drivers to pay more attention, especially in residential areas, and to slow down."