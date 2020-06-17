Update: "Whoa!" Woah, indeed.
An Idaho children's charity is auctioning off a private Zoom call with Keanu Reeves, and the bidding has increased by tens of thousands of dollars, currently $50,000 as of Wednesday morning (June 17).
The bidding was in the $10,000 range Tuesday morning, but a significant bidding war has since transpired. A series of anonymous bids climbed the dollar amount up to $17,600. According to the bidding history as of Wednesday morning, a bid of $26,800 was submitted; then came the emphatic $50K bid.
Needless to say, that escalated quickly. If that $50K bid holds until Monday, June 22, the anonymous bidder will be the lucky recipient of a 15-minute Zoom call with Reeves to be arranged in early July.
Previous coverage: Whoa!
Ever want 15 minutes of Keanu Reeves' undivided attention? Lucky for you, he has donated that window of his time for a virtual meeting as part of an auction benefiting an Idaho-based children's cancer charity.
Excellent!
Camp Rainbow Gold, an independent non-profit organization, is holding a "Shine for Camp" online auction that began Monday, June 15, and runs through Monday, June 22.
The auction page for the Reeves Zoom call reads: "Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him. This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home! Get your questions ready and spend 15-minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves."
Bidding started at $3,000 for Reeves' Zoom call, but has since climbed to nearly $10,000 Tuesday morning, with just over 6 days to go. The auction page lists the value of the package at $10,000 and says the Zoom call must take place the week of July 6, 2020, based on mutually available dates and times.
The auction includes several other travel, entertainment, dining and health/wellness packages in support of Camp Rainbow Gold programs.
CRG's mission is "to provide emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho’s children diagnosed with cancer and their families." The organization holds multiple camps each year in the Sawtooth National Forest, serving over 400 Idaho family members with support of over 300 volunteers from across the U.S.
