UNITED STATES - Almost a month after the Biden Administration announced a plan to forgive student loans, the White House has released state-by state data on how this plan will effect borrowers in each state.
On Aug. 24, the Biden Administration announced up to $20,000 in student debt will be relieved for borrowers. For people making under $125,000 a year, $10,000 will be forgiven. With the same income cap, $20,000 will be forgiven for people who qualified for Pell Grants.
America’s middle class and working families need more breathing room.— President Biden (@POTUS) August 25, 2022
That’s why nearly 90% of the relief provided through my Administration’s action on student loan debt relief will go to folks making less than $75,000 a year. pic.twitter.com/pNBPyhnCla
In Washington, the latest data shows 697,000 borrows are eligible for student loan relief up to $10,000. An additional 423,000 are eligible for up to $20,000 since they qualified for Pell Grants.
In Idaho, data shows 201,400 borrowers are be eligible for student debt relief up to $10,000. 144,900 of Pell Grant borrowers are eligible for up to $20,000.