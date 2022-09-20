Joe Biden Official Image
The White House

UNITED STATES - Almost a month after the Biden Administration announced a plan to forgive student loans, the White House has released state-by state data on how this plan will effect borrowers in each state. 

On Aug. 24, the Biden Administration announced up to $20,000 in student debt will be relieved for borrowers. For people making under $125,000 a year, $10,000 will be forgiven. With the same income cap, $20,000 will be forgiven for people who qualified for Pell Grants. 

In Washington, the latest data shows 697,000 borrows are eligible for student loan relief up to $10,000. An additional 423,000 are eligible for up to $20,000 since they qualified for Pell Grants.

In Idaho, data shows 201,400 borrowers are be eligible for student debt relief up to $10,000. 144,900 of Pell Grant borrowers are eligible for up to $20,000. 

