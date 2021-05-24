WASHINGTON D.C - President Biden signed a bill into law Monday that will allow cruise ships to resume their routes from Washington to Alaska.
The Alaska Tourism Restoration Act will allow cruise ships traveling between Alaska and Washington to bypass the requirement to stop in at a foreign port, which is usually Canada's.
Canada has closed their maritime borders until February 2022. Many large cruise ships are required to stop at a foreign port when traveling between U.S. ports because of certain laws governing passenger service vessels.
The bill allows ships to bypass these requirements until the Canada maritime border is reopened.
U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell released the following statement regarding the bill.
“The legislation signed today provides a temporary waiver for the requirement that large cruise ships traveling between the states of Washington and Alaska stop in Canada, paving the way to allow these cruises to resume this summer. As long as the cruise operations are approved by the CDC and follow all relevant health and safety guidelines, the Puget Sound region will once again serve as the gateway to wild and scenic Alaska. This isn’t just about inviting visitors to experience the unparalleled beauty of the Pacific Northwest, it’s also about getting people back to work in our restaurants, shops, and maritime support businesses that fuel our busy waterfront.”