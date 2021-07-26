History is being made in Washington this week as the first Female U.S attorney for Eastern Washington and first African-American U.S attorney for Western Washington are set to be appointed.
The selections were recommended by Washington Senators Murray and Cantwell.
U.S Attorney for Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa Waldref
Spokane native Vanessa Waldref currently works as a trail attorney at the Department of Justice Environment and Natural Resource Division.
She has been a career prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's office for Eastern Washington, handling civil and criminal matters.
Waldref is a graduate of Georgetown Law.
U.S Attorney for the Western District of Washington, Nick Brown
Nick Brown, Harvard Law School and Morehouse College graduate, currently works as a partner at Pacifica Law Group and has served as General Counsel to Governor Jay Inslee.
Prior to that, he served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Seattle where he prosecuted over 100 cases.