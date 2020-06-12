SPOKANE, Wash - The success of a young person depends greatly on the mentors in their life. Big Brothers Big Sisters helps match adults with kids who might not have that full support they need at home. However, those connections have been on hold during the pandemic.
12-year-old Kaylonna Henning met Big Sister Stacy Blaker-Barnes seven years ago. Stacey says she wanted to give back after becoming a mom. She says that’s when she realized what her own mother had gone through as a single parent and wanted to provide mentorship and structure to another child. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest matched Stacey with Kaylonna, who lived with her grandmother. Kaylonna says she couldn’t believe that Stacey would come to see her and ask her questions about herself. She says it made her feel special.
Kaylonna and Stacey had to stop seeing one another once COVID 19 hit, but finally got together in Riverfront Park this month, one of their favorite places to meet. Now, they say they have a lot of catching up to do after not being able to see each other for more than two months.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest knows connections like this are vital. It’s been impacted by the pandemic and had to cancel its annual fundraiser Bowl for Kid’s Sake. It created a virtual campaign to raise money and is hoping to reach $50 k. It’s also working to find volunteers to become “Bigs” and mentor the 45 young people on a waitlist for a match. To donate or learn more about volunteering as a big brother or big sister, click here.
