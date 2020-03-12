We are expecting a big drop in temperatures and snow as an arctic front meets up with a system moving up from the southwest. Winter storm watches have been issued across the northern mountain from the Cascades to Western Montana, with several inches of snow expected and the potential for blowing snow and bitter cold temperatures. Early indications are for 1-3" of snow to fall in the Spokane metro area.
Snow begins late morning, transitioning into rain and then BACK to snow overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Overnight lows drop into the single digits for many, daytime highs in the mid 20's Saturday and winds gusting to 30-50 mph bringing dangerous wind chill temperatures.
We do clear out by the second half of the weekend, so this is a quick hitting system that will no doubt be packing a punch. The good news, by midweek we are back into the 50's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.