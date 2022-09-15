Leslie Lowe
There have been significant improvements to our air quality over the last 24 hours, with most seeing AQ values in the moderate category.  
 
A system will slide north Friday, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms across the northern mountains. In addition, winds will pick up and  temperatures will drop as we head into the weekend.
 
So, pull out the fall decorations and fuzzy blankets as daytime highs are set to drop into the mid 60's, with overnight lows in the upper 30's and 40's through the start of next week.  

