A strong cold front will push across the Pacific northwest early Tuesday picking up winds, binging light rain to parts of the Cascade valleys and snow along the Cascade crest, where places like Stevens pass could pick up a dusting of snow. Temperatures also take a big hit, falling into the low 60's through mid-week, with overnight lows that will drop into the upper 30's for most. The northern valleys could see lows drop to freezing or below, so cover those tender plants overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Thursday, daytime highs dip further into the upper 50's with a round of much needed rain in the forecast. We see temperatures rebound Friday, into the weekend, climbing back into the mid to upper 60's with just isolated showers expected on Saturday.