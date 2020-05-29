Today is unseasonably hot with daytime highs set for the mid to upper 80's. Sunscreen, shorts and sunglasses are all needed! We are continuing to watch temperatures climb as we head into Saturday. We're expecting to top out in the low to mid 90's. If you are heat sensitive it's looking like an indoor day for you. On the other hand, if you will be outside please make sure you are staying hydrated. Of course, please do not leave the kids or the dog in the car if you are out running errands.
We do have some big changes on the horizon as we head into Saturday evening through the overnight hours. We are watching the chance for some potential severe thunderstorms to push through. These systems could produce damaging winds with gusts around 60mph. Tree damage under these conditions would be expected. Large hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy downpours are all possible too. In fact, those heavy downpours have the chance to lead to some localized flash flooding.
Lingering showers will be possible to start Sunday. A big drop in temperatures is also expected as we make our way back to the 60's.
