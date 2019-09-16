If you were out and about yesterday and have stepped outside today you most certainly noticed some changes. Temperatures today are set to be about 15° lower than yesterday, that means topping out in the low 60's. We have cloudy skies and are seeing a band of showers moving through the area. Heading into tonight we will look for gradually clearing skies.
Tomorrow should be a bit warmer than today, however, the unsettled weather looks to continue. More showers tomorrow are anticipated with the chance that we see the raindrops increasing as we head into the second half of the day. Thunderstorm activity will not be ruled out. The wet pattern appears to go on until the end of the week. By Friday we will expect drier and more seasonal weather. Temperatures should warm up closed to average into the weekend.