Leslie Lowe
Widespread haze, lighter winds and a brief warm-up expected on Friday, with daytime highs in the upper 70's and 80's. 
 A quick hitting cold front Friday night into Saturday will pick up the winds for the first half of the weekend, otherwise expect sunshine and 70's Saturday.
Father's Day will be cooler in the 60's, but Sunny ! So, make that tee time and get ready to fire up the BBQ!  
stronger system moves in Sunday into Monday.  This system will keep our daytime highs in the 60's and bring a chance for showers through Wednesday. 

