Big Red Wagon reopens Saturday to the public

SPOKANE, WASH- Every now and then we all need a little bit of a facelift, over the course of the last two weeks, The Big Red Wagon, was having some “me time.”
Now the tent comes down! The final paint touch-ups have been completed and the project which included stripping all existing paint and rust is over!
Some minor metal repair were made, and new paint was made to match the original.
The city said via email they wanted to thank Sherwin Williams for donating the paint, Modern Construction and Consulting Services for donating labor and they also wanted to thank Ken Spiering for his guidance before and during the renovation
“Thank you to Sherwin Williams for donating the paint, and to Modern Construction and Consulting Services for donating labor above and beyond the original scope of work when some additional metal repairs were needed,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Spokane said, “Thank you, too, to artist Ken Spiering for his thoughtful guidance before and during the renovation. We are excited for the community to again enjoy the iconic red wagon in riverfront park.”
The wagon has not received any significant repairs since its construction 33 years ago. The city told us when the tent first went up would cost about $73,000 to make this face life.
We now know though that significant portions were donated.
Members of the community should be able to access the wagon by lunchtime Saturday morning.