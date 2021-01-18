COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Big Red's Barn in Coeur d'Alene is asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly stole one of their ferrets.
Big Red's Barn posting on Facebook that their security cameras captured the man picking up the animal, putting her back and then returning minutes later to place her inside his coat.
The ferret named Katrina requires medication for hypoglycemic episodes. Big Red's Barn also said that changing her diet can be life threatening due to her age and medical condition.
Big Red's Barn told KHQ they filed a report with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, # 21-02795.
Big Red's Barn is an indoor, hands on animal experience and education facility that is licensed by the USDA.
