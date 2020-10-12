Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS 50 TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, MOSES LAKE AREA, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, WENATCHEE AREA AND WATERVILLE PLATEAU. IN IDAHO, IDAHO PALOUSE. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&