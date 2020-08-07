FARMINGTON, Utah. - Due to continuing concerns with COVID-19, the Big Sky Conference is postponing its fall 2020 football season to spring 2021.
This is the conference that Eastern Washington University and the University of Idaho compete in.
This announcement came Friday morning after the conference's presidents council met Thursday and voted on the manner.
No-conference play for the conference's football programs is still under pending further review.
The Big Sky has started exploring modified versions of a conference football schedule to be played in spring and fully supports the NCAA shifting the FCS championship to the spring.
“This is the right decision for our member institutions, even though we realize how disappointing it will be for all who represent and care about Big Sky football,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “We will now shift our attention to doing everything within our power to provide our football student-athletes and coaches with a conference schedule and a championship opportunity in the spring. We already have begun actively engaging our fellow FCS conferences and the NCAA to join us then for what will be a unique opportunity to return to competition and compete for an FCS championship.”
Big Sky institutions may continue with permissible athletics activities at their discretion while abiding by NCAA legislation, campus policies and local and state regulations. Other Big Sky sports that compete in the fall will continue to be reviewed with a final decision to be made at a later date.
