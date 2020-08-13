The Big Sky Conference is postponing all fall sports until spring 2021. Eastern Washington University and the University of Idaho compete in this conference.
This decision came after ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference announced the football season's postponement last week.
This announcement impacts all Big Sky sports that compete in the fall, both for their championship season and for their non-championship season. The conference's presidents' council also confirmed that non-conference play will not be permitted at any Big Sky fall sport, including football.
Decisions about winter sports will be made at a later date.
