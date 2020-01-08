KHQ's Weather Authority Team wants to make sure you're prepared for an incoming snowstorm that the National Weather Service is calling "significant."
The snow is expected to start falling around midday Friday and continue into Saturday. They are estimating that the heaviest snow will come Friday night. According to the National Weather Service, Spokane could see 6-8" and Coeur d'Alene could see 8-12".
This would be the region's largest snowstorm of the season, if it does come to bear. Our weather team says you need to be prepared. Most everyone will be at school or work when the snow starts. Make sure you have a snow preparedness kit in your vehicle, and that your kids pack snow gear, even if the snow hasn't started falling when they head to the bus stop.
You can find more information about the incoming storm HERE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.