The Big Ten conference announced it's postponing the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference said it will continue to evaluate a number of options, including possible spring competition. Decisions about winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated.
According to the conference, this decision was based on multiple factors and the the conference relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.
