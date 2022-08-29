Leslie Lowe
A ridge of high pressure will build over the pacific northwest through the next several days, delivering beautiful blue skies and daytime highs that are set to jump into the upper 90's and triple digits by the middle of the week. 
There is a small chance Wednesday for thunderstorms to develop in the mountains by afternoon, with our next  system moving in by the end of the week, kicking up the winds for the Basin and cooling our temperatures just slightly as we head into the Labor Day weekend.   

