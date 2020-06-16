Scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and cooler temperatures in the low 60's will linger through today.
A few pop up showers will hang around in the mountains through the end of the week, otherwise we'll see clearing skies and daytime highs popping into the upper 70's by Friday.
There is a system sliding through BC this weekend that will bring in a few more clouds, however temperatures will continue to climb and head into the 80's Saturday, the official start to Summer and hang on through Father's Day and the start of next week.
