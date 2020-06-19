Things aren't looking all bad for the official start of summer tomorrow and one could say they are looking even better as we head into Father's Day Sunday. For your Saturday we will expect the mostly cloudy skies that roll in tonight to stick around. In addition, we have a slight chance to see showers here in Spokane. Models aren't all lining up and it's possible they will stay to the north of us. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than today closing out in the mid to upper 70's.
Father's Day expect more sunshine out there! Temperatures warm into the upper 70's with mostly clear skies by Sunday night. High pressure is building back in Monday which will bump our temperatures back up to the 80's next week.
