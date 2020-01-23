The Legend of Bigfoot has resurfaced in the news this week after the Washington State Department of Transportation posted two apparent sightings on social media.
WSDOT East tweeted about a possible Sasquatch Sherman Pass sighting Wednesday afternoon.
"Have you noticed something strange on our Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam before?" WSDOT said. "If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something... might be Sasquatch... We will leave that up to you!"
Sasquatch spotted!!! I'm not superstitious... just a little stitious. Have you noticed something strange on our Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam before? If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something... might be Sasquatch... We will leave that up to you! pic.twitter.com/RaDGqQdEUF— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 22, 2020
The photos gained viral attention, with thousands retweeting, sharing and chiming in on what they thought it might be -- or just having plain fun with it.
Then Snoqualmie Pass reported its own encounter Thursday, on the heels of the Sherman sighting.
I think Bigfoot is making the rounds across our mountain passes. @wsdot_east showed him on Sherman Pass the other day and now he is on the wildlife overcrossing on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass. #doyoubelieve pic.twitter.com/gysrH5wG2r— I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 23, 2020
"I think Bigfoot is making the rounds across our mountain passes," WSDOT's Snoqualmie Pass account posted. "WSDOT East showed him on Sherman Pass the other day and now he is on the wildlife crossing on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass."
Sasquatch had last been in the news around the Inland Northwest a little less than a year ago when a viewer spotted giant biped tracks near Medical Lake.
"Never stop believing," Steve Meacham said after discovering the tracks back in March. "I mean you always got to have something to look forward to. If you can't believe in something that you can't reach there's no sense in going forward."
