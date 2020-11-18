Bike Thieves Strike Wheel Sport Bicycles For Second Week in a Row

One local shop with several locations around the area was the victim of not one, but two bike thefts in the last two weeks.
Wednesday night two Wheel Sport Stores on opposite sides of town have had to board up their broken windows and count their losses.
We spoke with one of the managers who says sadly, bike theft isn't uncommon in Spokane.
There are four Wheel Sport Bicycle shops around town, from the South Hill to the Valley.
In the last two weeks half of them have been burglarized.
"It sounds like it was a smash and grab, we had a bike in the window and smashed the window and took the bike," Manager, Jon Boyer said.
These aren't just ordinary bikes. The bike that got stolen was a Specialized Enduro Expert, which costs nearly $4,000.
Last week, thieves made off with a bike from the shop on Division, worth more than $6,500.
With both shops sporting the same boarded up windows, both the shop owners and Spokane Police say the two incidents could be related.
"I think you have to think that way, why would they change their MO if they were successful the first time," SPD's Mark Brownell said.
While this is an extreme case, SPD said unfortunately bike theft is fairly common.
"You need to buy a crypto locker or something that is going to give you more security for your bike because it doesn't take any time at all to pull up next to a nice bike, cut the lock and be gone in less than 10-15 seconds," added Officer Brownell.
SPD says the best defense against something like this is community awareness. If you see something, say something.
"Look for people looking around being suspicious, people who aren't normally in that area who are acting a bit different. We don't want to discriminate against people but we also want to be vigilant against crime," Brownell said.
