Bill and Melinda Gates are going separate ways.
In a tweet Monday Bill Gates said he and Melinda have decided to end their 27-year-long marriage.
"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to live healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life," Bill and Melinda said in the tweet.