Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Airway Heights, Post Falls, Davenport, Cheney, Mansfield, Spokane Valley, Downtown Spokane, Wilbur, Fairfield, Hayden, Badger Mountain Road, Grand Coulee, Coeur d'Alene, Creston, Waterville, Ritzville, Rockford, Worley, Coulee City, Odessa, and Harrington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Embedded stronger bands of snow may result in localized heavier snow amounts across short distances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&