OLYMPIA, Wash. – A controversial bill banning the sale of assault weapons passed the Washington House on Wednesday, narrowly beating out a deadline to pass in its chamber of origin.
House Bill 1240 defines "assault weapons" as semiautomatic rifles that fit certain criteria, including being shorter than 30 inches and having the ability to accept a detachable magazine.
This is the first time a proposal to ban the sale of assault weapons passed either chamber of the Washington Legislature.
HB 1240 was introduced at the request of the offices of Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
Ferguson first proposed the legislation in 2017 following the 2016 mass shooting at a Mukilteo house party.
"The House today put public safety above the interest of the gun lobby," Ferguson said. "The devastation of mass shootings extends far beyond the casualties and injuries. Mass shootings traumatize entire communities."
Republicans argued the bill doesn't address the root causes of violence, instead restricting 2nd Amendment rights for all Washingtonians. They proposed 17 amendments to the bill during the floor vote on Wednesday, none of which were adopted.
"It is criminals who attack others," said Rep. Jim Walsh (R - Aberdeen). "It is law abiding Washingtonians who defend themselves, defend their families and defend the state."
The success of this bill follows a July 2022 poll, sponsored by The Seattle Times, KING 5, the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public and Washington State University’s Murrow College of Communication, found more than 60 percent of Washingtonians supported a ban on assault weapons. The poll found more Washingtonians supported a ban than opposed it on both sides of the Cascades.