OLYMPIA, Wash. – Magic mushrooms may be on their way to becoming legal in Washington after the state Senate passed a bill creating a board to advise on psilocybin policy.
The bill passed with bipartisan support. Sponsored by Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline), it seeks to provide advice and recommendations on developing a regulatory framework for access to regulated psilocybin for Washingtonians 21 years of age and older.
The original bill would have legalized psilocybin in limited settings, however the version passed on Tuesday only includes the creation of an advisory board.
"This bill is a big step in the right direction," said Salomon. "This topic is new to many legislators, but this bill will facilitate well-informed conversations to create a safe and regulated process for psilocybin access in a near future."
The first iteration of the bill received a public hearing in February, where a Seattle psychiatrist raised concerns that it would rush legalization of the drug, and argued the state should not get ahead of the Food and Drug Administration's research into the effectiveness of psilocybin.
While the bill received broad bipartisan support, a bipartisan group of seven senators, including Spokane Valley Republican Mike Padden voted against it. None of those voting against spoke during its final passage.