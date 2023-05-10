OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thousands more Washington students will soon have access to free breakfast and lunches at school, after a bill sponsored by Spokane Democratic Rep. Marcus Riccelli was signed into law on Tuesday.
The bill passed with widespread bipartisan support. It ensures an additional 90,000 more students will have access to free meals, regardless of their ability to pay.
Riccelli has advocated for this bill for several cycles. An earlier version this legislative session would have guaranteed free lunch and breakfast for all Washington students. The version that passed is a scaled-back version of that original bill.
"Food is a social determinant of health and we saw how much we can reduce childhood hunger with access to universal free meals during the pandemic," Riccelli said. "Access to nutritious food not only helps kids grow and be healthy, we know it also helps them learn, focus and reduces disruptions in the classroom. It also helps working families that are being hit hard in the pocketbook with the rising costs of food and inflation in general. Universal school meals for all students is my goal, and this is a great step forward and will mean that over half of our 1.1 million public school students will now qualify for free school meals."
According to a legislative fiscal note, the bill will likely cost around $55 million over the next five years. Students will be able to start using the program Sept. 1, 2024.