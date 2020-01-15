OLYMPIA - Washington Rep. Brad Klippert is sponsoring a controversial bill geared toward students with serious behavior health problems.
House Bill 2436 relates to "permitting the reasonable and moderate restraint of students for their own protection."
Klippert said the bill will "clarify when school staff may reasonably and moderately restrain students for their own protection and without fear of reprisal."
He said that right now, the law makes it too difficult for educators to restrain students, even if they are in danger.
According to the bill, educators, like teachers and principals, would be able to use physical force and restraint devices to control student who pose a threat to themselves or others.
The bill refers to use of a "restraint device," which means to a device that would be used to assist in controlling a student. This could include, but not be limited to, metal handcuffs, plastic ties, ankle restraints, leather cuffs, other hospital-type restrains, pepper spray, tasers or batons.
The bill will be read for the first time on Tuesday. To read it in its entirety, click HERE.
Klippert represents the 8th Legislative District, which is in the Tri-Cities area.
