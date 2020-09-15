SEATTLE - Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has announced that his father, William Gates Sr., has died at the age of 94.
In a memorial post, Gates wrote that his father "passed away peacefully at home yesterday [Sept. 14], surrounded by his family."
According to The Seattle Times, the elder Gates was a prominent attorney in Seattle before his son made the name "Bill Gates" a household name. He later became a guiding force behind what would come to be known as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
"The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation would not be what it is today without my dad. More than anyone else, he shaped the values of the foundation. He was collaborative, judicious, and serious about learning. He was dignified but hated anything that seemed pretentious," the statement from his son read in part.
Gates Sr. had three children with his late wife, Mary Gates: Kristianne, Bill and Libby.
