OLYMPIA, Wash. - High school civics teachers tell their students a lot about the "civic duty" of voting. A group of Washington state lawmakers hope to take the concept of duty to another level.
Senate Bill 5209 would compel eligible Washingtonians to vote unless they obtain a waiver. Residents would not need to give a reason to seek the waiver, so the bill essentially make it a hassle to not vote, as opposed to the other way around.
The bill would instruct the Secretary of State to create a clear and concise form for waivers. It would not require voters to fill out their ballot, just submit it. It also does not include a punishment for those who fail to vote.
The Senate State Government & Elections committee advanced the bill along party lines on Wednesday. Republicans argued it's an infringement on Washingtonians' First Amendment rights, which protect them from compelled speech.
"This bill is about disrespect for the voters," said Sen. Jon Braun, R - Centralia. "We owe them the opportunity to tell us if we are on the right track."
During a public hearing on Jan. 31, elections experts and other interested parties testified both for and against the bill.
Speaking in favor of compulsory voting, former Connecticut Secretary of State Miles Rapoport cited data from the University of Southern Florida, which shows Washington state had the eighth highest voter turnout in 2020. He called that good but said it "could be better."
Rapoport pointed high rates of voting turnout in other countries that use compulsory voting as evidence it could benefit Washington state.
"In Australia, and in 25 other democratic countries around the world, voting is not just a fundamental right, it is also a required civic duty," said Rapoport. "In those places we have seen that full participation creates a really good culture of participation."
Rapoport listed what he called four major advantages to universal voting. He argued turnout would improve, the voting electorate would better reflect the overall population, political polarization would decline and civil society would prioritize education on politics.
The former Secretary of State acknowledge there is a libertarian argument against universal voting, however he likened it to arguing against jury duty.
He also addressed concerns over inadvertent violations of the rule. He said the language of the bill should be careful, and pointed out that the bill doesn't have an enforcement mechanism in it.
"There are things that we as Americans do require as civic duty," Rapoport said. "Voting is not one of them now... if I can hope, this will be natural, everyone votes and everyone is expected to vote."
Jonathan O'Dea, the Speaker of the New South Wales Parliament in Australia, echoed Rapoport's sentiments on the popularity of Australia's compulsory voting system. He also shed light on how the process works in his country.
"The view in Australia is that with rights, come responsibilities," said O'Dea. "With privileges, come obligations. To me, it seems a fairly basic responsibility and obligation to participate in a democracy."
Andy Craig, the Director of Election Policy at the Rainey Center, argued election reform is necessary in the United States, but compulsory voting shouldn't be considered.
"There's a rising tide of bipartisan agreement on the need for reforms to strengthen democracy and reduce polarization," said Craig. "Options such as ranked choice voting, nonpartisan primaries and multi-member districts are all worth considering. Compulsory voting... is not an idea whose time has come. It's unpractical, unpopular and unconstitutional."
The bill now heads to the Senate Rules Committee, where it will be scheduled for a floor vote.