BOISE, Idaho - The Greater Idaho Movement has enthralled a subset of eastern Oregon conservatives for decades. It has picked up more mainstream conservative support in recent years, and a bill introduced in the Idaho House of Representatives on Wednesday would bring it one step closer to reality.
The goal of the movement is to move the border between Oregon and Idaho west, putting most of Oregon's geographic footprint in Idaho. Conservative leaders in eastern Oregon have argued the move is necessary because they believe the state government has neglected the interests of their region.
Supporters of the movement in Idaho have argued it would benefit their state's residents because it would increase the state budget and give the Idahoans an additional representative in Congress.
On Wednesday, Idaho Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, introduced a memorial that would instruct the Idaho legislature to work with the Oregon legislature on coming up with a plan to move the border. The bill mirrors a one introduced in the Oregon legislature this year.
If the Greater Idaho Movement wants to see results, this is a crucial first step. In order for the border to change, both state legislatures would have to agree, and then congress would have to approve that plan.
"Is it a long shot? Probably," said Rep. Boyle. "But how will we know if we never start?"
The movement has gained substantial support in recent years, with 11 Oregon counties voting to leave the Beaver State, but not all Oregonians are on board.
According to reporting in the Atlantic, a set of rural Oregonians, who consider themselves the "less vocal minority," are opposed to the move. In that Atlantic report, Steve Grasty, a retired Harney County judge, called the move "mind-bogglingly oversimplified," and said it wouldn't address the region's issues, such as poverty.